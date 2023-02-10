Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.