Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,900 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 4,040,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MLSPF stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.