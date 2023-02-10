Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.84. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 35,328 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Mesoblast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $548.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,053.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

