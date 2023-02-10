Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $43.55-43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.73. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,513.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,353.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 97,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,321,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

