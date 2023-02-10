MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 407.4% in January

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 407.4% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Price Performance

MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 281,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

