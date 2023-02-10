Michael Hsing Sells 22,483 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $18.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.02. 580,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,254. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

