Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $87.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.89 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

