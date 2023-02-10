MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.19

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $59.80 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00432251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.57 or 0.28633066 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00448187 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,291,108 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

