Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.76. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

