Mirror Protocol Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and $7.75 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

