Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 543,390 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $148,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,403. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

