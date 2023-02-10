Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,966 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $126,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 231,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 147,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,781 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,974,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 506,575 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 66,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,518,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,293,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

