Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $115.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $115,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.82.

EL stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.61. 1,256,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

