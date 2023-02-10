Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $232.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $232,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 1,197,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

