Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $133,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,289,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,106. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

