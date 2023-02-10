Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,665 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.78% of Dominion Energy worth $450,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.56. 1,283,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

