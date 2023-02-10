Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593,356 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $104,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,754. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

