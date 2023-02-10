Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,988 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,236,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,753,664. The stock has a market cap of $485.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

