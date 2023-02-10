Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 498,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $159,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

