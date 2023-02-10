Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.57 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 378,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $42,548.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $3,010,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Recommended Stories

