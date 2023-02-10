Monero (XMR) Price Hits $156.37 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $156.37 or 0.00716156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $108.56 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,835.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00423344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00583812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,238,334 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars.

