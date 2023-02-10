Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 6,922 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $18.41 on Friday, reaching $492.02. The company had a trading volume of 580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,254. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.