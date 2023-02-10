Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 617,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,348. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

