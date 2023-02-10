Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.40.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average of $304.71. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 42.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

