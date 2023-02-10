Moreno Evelyn V Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 463,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.