Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. 609,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

