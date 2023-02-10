Moreno Evelyn V Sells 11,428 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 731,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 116.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.48. 144,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,323. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

