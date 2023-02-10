Morgan Stanley Boosts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $88.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 543,343 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $28,940,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $9,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

