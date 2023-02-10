Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 721.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,471. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.3768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
