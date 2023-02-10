Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 721.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,471. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.3768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

