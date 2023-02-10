Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $14.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.52. 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $23,632,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

