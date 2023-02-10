Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.15. 808,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,049. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $264,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

