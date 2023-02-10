Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in January

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.