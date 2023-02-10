MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,670 shares of company stock worth $4,905,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Stock Performance

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

