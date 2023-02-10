MQS Management LLC Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after acquiring an additional 167,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

