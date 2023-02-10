MQS Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $7,818,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.28 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

