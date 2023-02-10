MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,516 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

