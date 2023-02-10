MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,294,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,307,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis Announces Dividend

ZTS opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $202.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

