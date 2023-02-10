MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $53.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

