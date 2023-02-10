MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$77.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$67.71.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE MTY opened at C$71.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.49.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.