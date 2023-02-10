Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.35. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 14,902,502 shares.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth $767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 894,716 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

