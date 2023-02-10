Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Up 5.1%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $276.08 and last traded at $275.57. 29,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 314,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day moving average of $283.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

