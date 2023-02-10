MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.30 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $441.06 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00750184 USD and is up 15.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $245.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

