Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.14.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 7.7 %

NBR opened at $173.48 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

