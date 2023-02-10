Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.61

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and traded as high as $38.21. Naspers shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 43,415 shares trading hands.
Naspers Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.
Naspers Company Profile
Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.
