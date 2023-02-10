National Bank Financial Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$240.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Intact Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.