National Bank Financial Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Up 6.0 %

IGM Financial stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 31,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $36.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

