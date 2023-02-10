National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in National Grid were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Grid by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 692,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,779,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.73) to GBX 1,150 ($13.82) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,070 ($12.86) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

Shares of NGG opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

