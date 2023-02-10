Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 1,061,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,805. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Institutional Trading of Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,333 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 220,880 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.