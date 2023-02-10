NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion. NCR also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
NCR Stock Performance
NCR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $44.59.
Institutional Trading of NCR
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
