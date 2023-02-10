NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion. NCR also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR Stock Performance

NCR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

Institutional Trading of NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

