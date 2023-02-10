NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.81 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00010367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $152.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00081933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023355 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,348,003 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

